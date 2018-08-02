The Karjenners are known for taking eye-catching photos of themselves in all kinds of locations and some of their best poses happened in elevators! Here’s our list of favorite elevator pics featuring Kim, Kylie and more!

Kim, Kylie and more KarJenners have perfected taking some of the hottest photos in many places, including inside elevators! That’s right, the gorgeous members of one of America’s most famous families has somehow found a way to look sexy in the transportation rooms. From taking selfies to posing for pics taken by others, these ladies always know how to look lovely and their elevator snapshots are some of our favorites!

Kim decided to show some PDA in her hot elevator pic. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a mirror selfie while standing and kissing Kanye West and although the duo was dressed in casual clothing, they still managed to look incredible. Kylie shared a series of elevator photos when she unfortunately got stuck in one back in 2016. In one of them she’s standing in a cute blue dress as she snaps a selfie and in another epic one, she poses with sis Kendall Jenner and the New York Fire Department who helped release her from the elevator.

Kourtney Kardashian took her own elevator pic and it had a lot of personality. She posed looking comfy in a long sleeved tee and sweatpants with a fur coat placed over her shoulder. She also sported shades and held a beverage in the classic photo. Kendall posed for another elevator pic but this time she was surrounded by other hot celebs, including fellow mode Gigi Hadid. To top it all off, mama Kris Jenner looked half her age when she posed in an elevator while wearing a black dress. With all of that eye candy, the KarJenners definitely prove that an elevator ride can be just as entertaining as any other location!