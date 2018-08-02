Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Abs & Cleavage For DKNY — Hotter Than Kim Kardashian For CK?

Who knew white intimates could be so sexy? Both Emily and Kim are showing off their sexy bodies in their skivvies — click below to see and tell us, who wore it better?

“DKNY is excited to announce the launch of our Fall 2018 intimates campaign with model/actress EMILY RATAJKOWSKI,” the brand said in a statement on August 1. “Keeping with the #UNDERNEATHMYDKNY theme, Emily confesses who she is “underneath it all” as a modern New York woman.” The line is fashionable and functional, for the modern woman. Not only are there white basics perfect for every day, but there are also lace bodysuits and a variety of stockings, so you can look sexy and waking from the boardroom to the bar.

This campaign was revealed on the same day that new photos surfaced of Kim Kardashian for Calvin Klein. The entrepreneur posed with her sisters — Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and a pregnant Khloe Kardashian — for the latest set of images released by the brand. The photos were taken in March 2017, about a month after Kylie gave birth to Stormi, and when Khloe was about 8 months pregnant! We love seeing her bump! Kim and Khloe are wearing the least in the campaign — just a bra and undies, while Kendall is wearing a denim shirt and jeans, and Kylie is also wearing jeans and a denim jacket.

Emily is known for modeling her own swimwear line to perfection so it’s fun to see her in more fancy, lace lingerie! This new Fall 2018 campaign is super sexy! See all of the shots of Em in the gallery attached above!