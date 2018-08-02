Ellie Soutter’s Mom Mourns Late Daughter, 18, At Funeral: ‘I Will Always Be There Beside You’

Ellie Soutter’s mother gave an emotional eulogy at her daughter’s funeral. Here’s what she told mourners grieving over the loss of the late snowboarder.

This is so sad. Ellie Soutter was laid to rest in Les Gets, the Swiss town she lived in, on August 2nd, and her mother Lorraine Denman delivered an emotional eulogy in front of the reported 400 mourners who came to pay their respects, according to the Daily Star. “I will always be there beside you,” she said to the crowd. “Our private bond meant you and I together could achieve anything. No one here will ever understand how close we were. No matter where the future takes us I will always be there for you. I love you and adore you Ellie, but you must now rest and worry no more. We will look out for each other forever. I make you that promise.”

Her father Tony previously spoke about her death and said that he believed missing a flight may have drove Ellie to take her own life. “She wanted to be the best,” he told BBC South East. “She didn’t want to let anybody down. Unfortunately it all came about from missing a flight, which then meant she didn’t go training with the GB squad.”

Her uncle Jeremy Soutter told the Daily Mail there were “no signs at all” that his “chirpy” niece would commit suicide. However, he did say that the pressures of competition and a grueling training schedule wore her down and took a toll on her. “She wanted to be good at everything,” he added. “She expected a lot of herself. There’s certainly a lot of pressure from competing. The traveling is immense too. She had a very busy training schedule and generally all of that takes its toll.”