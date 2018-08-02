Draymond Green Breaks Silence On Tristan Thompson ‘Fistfight’ While Dissing The Cavs

Draymond Green is setting the record straight about allegedly getting punched by Tristan Thompson at an ESPYS party, and he’s dissing the Cleveland Cavaliers hard in the process.

You’ve gotta love Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors is star the king of trash talk on the court and off. Following reports that he was sucker punched by nemesis Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers following an ESPYS after party on July 18, the 28-year-old called the story “inaccurate” and managed to get in a massive dig at the Cavs in the process. “I’ve enjoyed y’all stories and talk shows over the last couple of days!!! Them joints inaccurate doe G!! Aight carry on my good people,” he wrote on an Instagram story on Aug. 1, followed by laughing so hard they’re crying emojis. Tristan threw a punch at Draymond in game one of the NBA Finals on May 31, and apparently he’s still pissed, even though reports said Draymond was trying to make peace with him at the party.

Then he made fun of the parade that Cavs fans are hosting in Tristan’s honor for allegedly punching Dray, who has made trolling the Cavs an art form. A Facebook events page was started for the “Tristan Thompson Parade Because He Punched Draymond Green” that will go down outside Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 13 at 3:10 p.m. ET. The date is Tristan’s jersey number and the time is set to mark the 3-1 deficit the Cavs overcame in the 2016 NBA finals against the Warriors to win the title. Almost 5,000 Cavs fans have already RSVP’d.

Dray then wrote that they may not need to have the parade since the beat down never happened. “They may want to cancel that parade too lol,” then he took it next level brutal adding, “Nah keep the parade that city won’t have any for a while. I forgot LeBron left.” SAVAGE!!! Yet so very true. Without superstar LeBron James leading the team, Cleveland will be lucky to even make it to the playoffs, let alone to another NBA final minus the G.O.A.T., who is now a LA Laker.

“Lastly I’m only telling y’all the facts are off because my dukes was tired of y’all talking! I didn’t really care,” he added with more hysterically laughing emojis. Draymond has every reason to laugh off the fight stories and be so super confident. The Dubs have four all-stars in their starting lineup. When LeBron helped recruit JaVale McGee from Golden State to come play with him in LA this fall, the Warriors countered by snapping up another All-Star DeMarcus Cousins from New Orleans to take JaVale’s place at center. Boogie’s so good that team captain Steph Curry joked upon his signing that they’d just picked up the “The 3rd splash Brother.” Steph and teammate Klay Thompson are collectively known as Splash Brothers for their incredible accuracy at long-range shots. Now with Boogie on the squad, the Dubs are pretty much a lock for another NBA title.