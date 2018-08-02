Demi Lovato Agrees To Rehab To The Relief Of Wilmer Valderrama & Family Following Overdose

Demi Lovato has said yes to go to rehab after her family brought up the issue with her. Here’s everything we know about her decision.

Demi Lovato has agreed to go to rehab, and will go to that facility as soon as she’s released from the hospital, according to TMZ. While it’s uncertain which rehab facility she’ll be heading to, she’ll go directly there from Cedars-Sinai, which could be any day now. The idea of her seeking help after her hospitalization was brought up by her family. Apparently, they had waited until she was well enough to broach the subject with her, after she experienced some complications during her treatment from her overdose on Jul. 24.

We previously reported how her ex Wilmer Valderrama would set up more space between himself and Demi if she decided not to seek help. “Wilmer’s come to a point in his friendship with Demi that he’s willing to remove himself from her life if she doesn’t get the help she needs,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “That would be the hardest thing he could do but if it ends up helping her in the long run he would be very happy that he made that decision.” Thankfully Demi has decided to get the help she needs.

And when it comes to her family, Demi has been nothing but apologetic over her recent relapse. “Demi has been apologetic to her parents and family about her relapse and overdose,” another source told us. “She feels horrible at her situation. Her overdose was a mistake and she did not intend to take too much of anything. The last thing she wanted was for this, to end up in the hospital, worrying everyone that loves and cares for her.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the rehab facility she decides to attend.