‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Preview: One Girl Nearly Gets Kicked In The Face In Tryouts

A new season means another set of tryouts. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team’ season 13 tryouts, which are full of jaw-dropping moments!

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team returns Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT for season 13. In our EXCLUSIVE preview video, the show is right in the thick of tryouts. This season features a talented crop of rookies, but some not so talented rookies. “The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, it’s a professional dance team,” fan favorite mentor and showmanship coach Melissa Rycroft says in the video. “It is the best of the best, but I don’t think everybody read the job description.”

Some of the wardrobe choices during tryouts are a little bizarre. Someone shows up to dance in a scuba suit! There’s also a close call between two dancers. One dancer almost kicks another in the face while doing a pirouette! The girl’s foot narrowly missed the other. One girl declares to the coaches that she loves pickles. Kind of a random fact to pull out for cheerleading tryouts, right?

“I am looking for a girl who is just genuinely having fun, and if they’re nervous, I have no clue about it,” Melissa says. One dancer who sticks out to Melissa is named Gabby. Keep your eye on her!

This season, returning vets will battle for spots amongst a new set of rookies, including seasoned cheerleaders from the worlds of NFL, NBA and NHL; Miss America 2017 first runner-up; professional hip hop dancers and a former competitive ice skater. In addition to Melissa, special guests in season 13 include world class entertainment choreographer Nick Florez and Emmy-winner Travis Wall.