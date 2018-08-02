Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Getting Their White Dress Fix In Before Labor Day

Girls in white dresses! Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more are bright in white ahead of the Labor Day ‘cut off!’

While a lot of people just ignore the “No white after Labor Day” rule these days, the clean color is always a popular choice throughout summer. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and many more celebs rock adorable, feminine white dresses throughout summer and are squeezing in the opportunity to rock white before summer comes to an end! Bella looked like a chic Frenchie in an Instagram snap while traveling in Monte Carlo right after Memorial Day. The top model rocked an off the shoulder white dress with a corset bodice, and accessorized with a basket-woven beret and a mini white leather handbag. Bella also added white shoes to her look, to really go for the all-white summer theme!

Kendall Jenner opted for a more girly, all-white look this summer, wearing a frilly dress paired with Stuart Weitzman white leather boots. Also, Melania Trump stunned in a fringe white dress and matching sleek white Christian Louboutin heels while attending the G20 Summit in Germany. She looked incredibly elegant in white, and took a page out of Jackie O’s style book for the occasion in her classic fringe. Then, of course, an absolute queen Olivia Culpo looked gorgeous while on vacation in a lacy white maxi dress. She rocked a pair of white heels with the dress, that showed ample cleavage and was total summer goals.

Another celeb who has been enjoying a summer of trips, Kourtney Kardashian wore a rainbow of looks on her Italian adventure, but also slayed in a white dress on a boat. The mother of three looked adorable in a feminine mini dress with matching white cat eye sunnies. With the stunning backdrop of the blue waters of Capri, Kourtney was literally living her best life! Click through our gallery to see more celebs rocking white dresses throughout summer!