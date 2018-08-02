Carrie Underwood Admits She Still Wants A ‘Big Family’ As Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

Carrie Underwood revealed that she wants to have a big family with her husband Mike Fisher! But are the pregnancy rumors about her true? Here’s what she had to say!

Carrie Underwood may not have revealed whether recent pregnancy rumors surrounding her are true or not, but she did admit that she’s got babies on the mind. In a new interview for the September issue of Rebook Magazine, the country star revealed that she really wants to have a huge family with her husband Mike Fisher. “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” Carrie said. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

Carrie also commented on all the media coverage surrounding her facial injury and admitted that she did not get plastic surgery as it’s widely been reported. “I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy,” she went on to say. “It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, ‘Did you see they are saying this about you?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Mama, I don’t care. I’m just trying to raise my son and live my life.’

Rumors have swirled that Carrie was expecting twins after a source close to Carrie told In Touch that Carrie and Mike have “been trying for a baby for the past few months,” and that “[s]he and Mike are beyond thrilled that their little family is going from three to five in one big jump.” We’ll keep you posted on whether these rumors turn out to be true!