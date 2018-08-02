Butt Injections Can Be Deadly — Why Doctors Are Being Warned To Stop Doing Procedure Stars Love

We spoke to two experts on the dangers of butt injections, made trendy by curvy stars like Kim Kardashian and Iggy Azalea. See why this butt-enhancing technique that’s gaining traction could cost you your life.

Brazilian Butt Lifts are becoming more and more common by the day, thanks to the popularity of hourglass figures on stars like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and many others. But a new warning letter to surgeons and dermatologists from multiple plastic surgeon societies, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, says this is one of the most dangerous procedures on the market right now. Bruce E. Katz, M.D., Director of the Juva Skin & Laser Center in New York City, told HollywoodLife.com that women want a butt to die for, but you shouldn’t die from having your butt injected! A new study says that around one in 3,000 people die from this risky operation. Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip told HollywoodLife.com, “These procedures have risks like all procedures, but it definitely has a higher risk of death. Most of the studies coming out from the Plastic Surgery Society is showing that the cause is due to injection into the gluteus muscle and violating the veins in the muscle, leading to a pulmonary embolus.”

Many of these procedures work by taking fat out of an area like your stomach, and injecting it into your butt. If the fat is injected too deep — into the gluteal vein — it can cause the fat to end up in your lungs and can kill you within hours or days. It basically suffocates you. Doctors are being urged to reevaluate their technique or stop doing the procedure all together. If you want a BBL, make sure you find a board-certified plastic surgeon who really knows that they are doing and is up-to-date on this current research. Dr. Katz said injections can be avoided all together: “There is no reason to do those dangerous butt injections when we have Emsculpt, which is a completely safe and non-invasive way to firm and lift the butt.” You need four sessions over 6 months, and they are $750 a session. It will lift and tone your booty without the risk!

Even celebs like Cardi B have succumbed to illegal butt injections and her story is another warning of their dangers. “When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body — if I was to get lipo, I wouldn’t have fat for my ass,” she told GQ. She went to a basement in Queens, and a woman injected her butt with filler for $800. “They don’t numb your ass with anything. It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.” Still, she liked the results. When she went back for a touch-up, “the lady got locked up ’cause she’s supposedly killed somebody…..somebody died on her table.”