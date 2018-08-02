‘Bachelor’ Contestant Bekah Martinez Accuses ‘Bachelorette’ Contender Of Sexual Harassment

‘Bachelor’ contestant Bekah Martinez is claiming that a former ‘Bachelorette’ competitor allegedly sexually harassed women. Here’s everything you need to know about the startling allegations.

Bekah Martinez shared a series of screengrabs of inappropriate direct messages that Bachelorette contender Leandro Dottavio allegedly sent four years ago to women. The message reads, “you need my big d–k.” While Bekah contends they are real messages, Leandro claims that they are photoshopped. While Leandro responded to this in direct messages that he sent to Bekah by denying the message’s veracity, he also shared screengrabs of messages he received from people alleging that Bekah engaged in extremely graphic behavior, which she has since denied. “[His response] is so toxic,” she told The New York Post. “This is why women don’t come forward.” In their exchange, she also mentions that Leandro has been accused of allegedly sending “unwanted pictures” of his genitals to a woman whom she claims he allegedly threatened to sue.

“I started posting the screenshots [of their messages] because to me, it’s not a coincidence that multiple women would be saying similar things about the same person,” Martinez went on to say. “There’s no way these women happen to be lying about the same thing before seeing what other women are saying.”

She also claims she’s received first-hand accounts of Dottavio’s behavior from multiple women who have remained anonymous. In addition, Bekah also said in a Instagram story video that Dottavio’s lawyer has reached out to her to take down those posts and issue an apology or be sued for defamation if she fails to comply.

We’ve reached out to Bekah and Dottavio’s rep for a comment. ABC had no comment on Bekah’s allegations. We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.