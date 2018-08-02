Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid & More Celebs Rocking Backless Shirts

Backless tops are a great way to beat the heat! Check out photos of Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and more celebs who’ve stepped out in open back tops!

There’s only one month left of summer, but it’s not too late to hit up a few end of season sales and beef up your warmer weather wardrobe. If you’re trying to find a look that’s perfect in 90 degrees but can still transition into autumn, then a backless top might be the way to go. From bodysuits to crop tops, there are tons of different styles that feature open backs, which are great for a night out in August and can still look chic under a jacket come October.

Emily Ratajkowski took on the trend earlier this year when she wore a metallic silver top that was held together by two straps across the back. She shared three photos of her wearing it to Instagram, with the first two giving a peek at the solid front and cage-style sides. In the final image, the model posed in front of a car with her back turned towards the camera, showing off the fun, open design. She paired the shirt with dark slacks and strappy silver heels.

Bella Hadid is also a fan of the style. Last summer, she stepped out in a pair of jeans and a Are You Am I plunging white shirt that featured a huge cut-out across her back. Then, she gave the design an update nearly a year later. On July 24, Gigi Hadid‘s sister shared a video of herself watching a projection on the wall behind her. When she turned to face it, you could see that her halter top was completely open, and tied together at her neck and again just above the waistline of her jeans. In the clip, she also turns toward the camera, giving a 360 degree view of her navy and light blue ensemble.

Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna, and Vanessa Hudgens are just a few of the other stars who’ve embraced the business in the front, party in the back mentality. Check out the gallery above for more style inspiration!