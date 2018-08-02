Are Cardi B & Offset Already Planning For Baby No. 2 When They Can Finally Have ‘Hot Sex’ Again?

Do Cardi B and Offset want to have more kids? Here’s how the couple feels about giving Kulture Kiari a sibling!

It hasn’t even been an entire month since Cardi B, 25, gave birth to her and Offset‘s daughter Kulture Kiari, but she might already be thinking about the possibility of having more children. “Cardi loves being a mom and would like to have more kids with Offset,” a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But first, she needs to get some things done in her career that have been postponed by her first baby.”

The insider also explained that “While she is excited to have sex with [Offset] again, she is not eager to get pregnant anytime soon.” The source also discussed what Cardi is hoping to do before expanding her family. “She wants to enjoy being a mom to her new baby and then maybe go on the road, do some shows for her fans and record more music all before considering having another baby,” the insider said.

Cardi welcomed her first child on July 10, and 16 days later, she canceled her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she thought “6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically” but soon learned that she won’t be ready to leave her daughter and head out on tour this fall. She also called said that “this decision has been the hardest to make,” and hopes her fans understand her reasoning.