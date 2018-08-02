Aly Raisman slayed wearing nothing but sweatpants & a bra in new pics for her Aerie campaign! Check out her latest look right here!

Aly Raisman stunned in one of her latest Instagram pics — and we are here for it! Taking to her social media, the gymnast shared a un-retouched pic of herself wearing only a bra and some sweatpants. She captioned the photo writing, “New @aerie campaign. Still pinching myself. Thank you so much @aerie I love working with you guys more than you’ll ever know 💗”. Check out the pics from the Aerie campaign below!

At the 2018 ESPYS, Aly proudly stood with 150 women who had been sexually abused by Larry Nassar to deliver a powerful message. “Thank you, Judge [Rosemarie] Aquilina,” Aly said. “Predators thrive in silence. It’s all too common for people to chose not to get involved. … all we needed was one adult to have the integrity to stand between us and Larry Nassar. If had one adult believed, acted, the people standing before you on this stage would have never had met him… We suffer alone, but we survive together.”

Aly previously told us about her decision to show up to face Nassar in court on Jan. 19. “Attending the sentencing was a last-minute decision,” Aly told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding, “but after hearing the brave survivors speak, I knew I had to be there. I am in awe of the strength of all the young girls and women who came forward. I am proud to be a part of the army of survivors.”

