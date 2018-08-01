‘World of Dance’ Recap: [SPOILER] Gets The First Perfect Score Of The Season

‘World of Dance’ Duels returned this week and one of the performers achieved what had not yet been achieved this season… a perfect score!

World Of Dance returns with incredible performances and hard decisions! First, The Lab, who scored a high 94 in Qualifiers, decided to duel B-Boy group Lil Killaz, and it was a tough pick, as B-Boys learn by battling each other! “This is a battle for street cred!” host Jenna Dewan warned. The Lab was first up, breaking out with a stunning flip and tight, in sync movements, proving they were down to fight for their spot. Dancing to “Lean Back,” the crew impressed with their own take on B-Boy moves! “That might have been the best group routines we’ve seen!” J.Lo exclaimed. Then, Lil Killaz performed to “Pump It!” by the Black eyed Peas, and their tricks were on point, but their synchronization wasn’t as tight as The Lab! The Lab received a 95 average, while Lil Killaz came in just below at an 85.7. The Lab will be heading to final cuts!

Fifth ranked pair Alisa and Joseph decided to duel the Electrobotz, who are in seventh place! The robotics group gave beautiful emotions, which is difficult to do in that form of dance, while Alisa and Joseph were all emotion in their “man meets woman” dance. First up, Alisa and Joseph brought a new style to their routine, without the costumes and scenery, and instead they showed off their dancing skills while also battling with the “three kids,” AKA the Electrobotz. Ouch! The judges enjoyed the routine, but warned Alisa and Joseph that the Electrobotz were probably going to come out with something insane. And the judges were right! The video game-inspired routine impressed the judges, but J.Lo said that she thought both routines could have pushed their choreography a bit more. Alisa and Joseph received an 87.7 for their performance, while Electrobotz came in short with an 87 — thanks to a high 91 from Derek Hough. We hope to see the botz back next season!

Desi Hoppers, who scored a super high 96, chose to duel the Opus Dance Crew, a contemporary group from Canada. The hip-hop crew from India who blew the judges away were a crowd favorite — hopefully they can bring it again! Opus was asked to bring back a more competitive edge! “This is street verse studio!” Jenna explained, comparing the crews’ different styles. First, Opus Dance Collective took the stage and gave an emotional performance that told the story of a lost love. Filled with stunning lifts and turns, Opus definitely brought their A-game, and the judges loved the story. “There were so many nice moments,” J.Lo complimented. Derek felt like there was some pause in between the parts that could have been great, and Ne-Yo loved the choreography but felt the story was a bit lost. Desi Hopper brought the illusion of levitation to their performance with quick, tight hip-hop movements and traditional Indian dance. These self-taught charmers brought what the judges loved from their Qualifiers, and then some! J.Lo complimented the fact they bring their comical personalities into the routine, like scratching their booties mid-performance! “Nobody can dance like you guys!” Ne-Yo added. Opus Dance Collective received an 83.3 average from the judges, while Desi Hoppers took it to the Final Cuts with a 90.3!

Sean and Kaycee, who lead the junior division, chose to go up against the trio 3 Xtreme, who are super balls of energy. Sean and Kaycee revealed they’re doing something a bit different than typical, while 3 Xtreme were looking to take their cleanliness up a notch to get on the viral sensations’ level! 3-Xtreme totally picked it up with some great choreography and even incorporated the cloths that Kaycee and Sean used in their Qualifiers, coming into the Duel ready to fight! Sean and Kaycee took the stage next with their routine that was simply out of this world. Small, tight movements, insane flexibility and balance — it’s hard to believe how young these two are because they could be competing with the adults of the competition! “Every single movement made the song better,” Ne-Yo said, even though he said he was missing an emotional connection, while J.Lo went after Ne-Yo, and said the choreography was “poetry in motion.” Derek called Sean a prodigy, for his choreography. Whoa! 3 Xtreme did great with a 87, while Sean and Kaycee slayed with a 93.3! We can’t wait to see them in the Final Cuts!

Royal Flux, the group who suffered an injury right before their Qualifiers performance, and Lock and Roll Crew are dueling! Lock N LOL gives more of a staged routine, while Royal Flux, who lost in Season 1 Duels, has more of a contemporary style. This time, injury-less and more confident, Royal Flux impressed with their lifts and creativity. As J.Lo would said, I had goosies! “Innovation, creativity, creating things we haven’t seen before!” Derek complimented the crew. It’s so hard because these crews are both so different from each other — if only both could stay in the competition! Lock N LOL also gave it their all with a performance so different from their theatrical Qualifiers. Using fans, they included several isolations and synchronized movements. “I loved this routine from start to finish,” Derek complimented. Royal Flux came through with an 88.3, while Lock N LOL received an 89.3, securing their spot in the Final Cuts.

Contemporary duo Marinspired take on Dragon House. Recall, Marinspired introduced themselves as a modern partnership, with two men as in dance partnership, while Dragon House is an animation group, who Ne-Yo said “underperformed” but got through with an 80. Marinspired’s performance is inspired by a dancer whose life was lost in the Pulse Nightclub shooting, and they were first to take the stage. The men began by reading newspapers and paid tribute to the lives lost in the shootings that have taken place in the US. The judges liked but didn’t love the routine, but were proud they used this platform to honor the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting. Dragon House definitely showed up better than before, but there still wasn’t anything that was WOW about the performance, in my opinion. Ne-Yo, too, felt that they were still “holding back,” and said “I know you guys are better than what you’re bringing forth.” Marinspired received a solid 86.7, while Dragon House got an 86.3, so Marinspired just barely made it to the Final Cuts! Can’t wait to see them bring it!

All-star duo Charity and Andres faced-off against Vivian Ruiz! Charity and Andres were an undiscovered pair from Utah who totally captured the judges hearts, while Vivian was the young girl who put her heartbreak into her Qualifier routine. Vivian took the stage first with an emotional performance filled with her flexible talent and total control. She absolutely brought her A-game and as Jenna put it, this routine was coming out of her shell. Derek was on his feet screaming and J.Lo was brought to tears. “Dancers do it for the love of what they do. Bot cause they think they’re going to get somewhere. Dancers dance because they love to dance. It’s passion, and life is nothing without passion,” J.Lo gushed. “You did everything you could do to win this round.” Derek called it “perfection” and Ne-Yo added, “You came here for love, you came here to fight.” Whoa! We got a duel! Charity and Andres were also here to fight with their stunning routine filled with lifts and Andres making Charity look lighter than air. The judges were on their feet screaming at Charity and Andres’ self-choreographed flips and tricks. Vivian’s scores were first, and she received high 90s from the judges, giving her a 95.7! Charity and Andres, however, received straight 100s from the judges giving them the first perfect score of the competition, and sending them to The Cuts!

World of Dance is back next Wednesday at 8 PM, tune in and follow along on the HollywoodLife live blog!