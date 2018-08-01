Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Reveals If He’s Coming Out Of Retirement To Play With LeBron

Well, that settles it. For those who want Kobe Bryant to don his LA Lakers jersey once again and play alongside LeBron James, Vanessa Bryant has made it clear if Black Mamba’s coming back.

Sorry, Lakers fans. Kobe Bryant, 39, won’t be stepping on the court anytime soon. One of (and perhaps the) greatest Lakers ever retired at the end of the 2016 NBA season, but with LeBron James, 33, in LA, everyone is just begging Black Mamba to come back. That’s what Instagram user @Sammyquiocho_ asked. “Is Kobe comin back or no?” he wrote in the comments section of a Instagram video Vanessa uploaded. “I know it’s lowkey up to you.”

“Kobe will not be coming out of retirement to play again,” she said in response. “He doesn’t want to paly again and frankly we really enjoy spending time together as a family without the crazy game schedule interfering with birthdays, holidays and special events.” So, there you go. Two years after hanging up his jersey, Kobe has gotten used to celebrating all his kids birthdays, taking vacations, and not having to spend 10 months out of the year focused on basketball.

Also, while Vanessa was the bigger person by signing a comment with a heart, let’s not ignore the rudeness of this bros’ remark. He wrote that comment on a video of Vanessa enjoying her vacation. Like, chill out. Second, saying that whether or not Kobe comes back is ultimately up to Vanessa is lowkey shady, almost insinuating that she emasculated him (instead of him making the decision on his own.)

Kobe made it clear in his poem “Dear Basketball” – you know, the thing that won him an Oscar – that while his heart and mind can handle it, “my body knows its time to say goodbye / and that’s Ok / I’m ready to let you go.” So, don’t say Vanessa is “lowkey” in charge of Kobe coming back or not.

For those wondering if Kobe will come out of retirement to play with LeBron, Vanessa gives clarity and I couldn’t agree more. The man has given enough to the game of basketball – let him enjoy time with his wife and children. #FamilyFirst ✊🏼 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/L9PrylEMYl — Dustin Sandoval (@DustinMSandoval) August 1, 2018

“Kobe accomplished a lot as a Laker,” a source close to Kobe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “and feels loyal to the team for life. So Kobe is willing to do whatever it takes to help LeBron achieve success in Los Angeles and bring a title back to the Lakers.” But coming out of retirement? “That’s not going to happen. Kobe feels it’s LeBron’s turn to shine in LA.”