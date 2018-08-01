Urban Meyer: 5 Things About Ohio Coach Who’s Been Put On Leave Amid Domestic Violence Scandal

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer has shockingly been accused of lying after he said he wasn’t aware of domestic violence that allegedly happened to an OSU coach’s wife back in 2015. Here are five facts about him.

Urban Meyer, 54, the head football coach from Ohio State University, was put on administrative leave on Aug. 1 after he was shockingly accused of lying about his knowledge of an alleged domestic violence situation between OSU assistant coach Zach Smith and his ex-wife Courtney Smith back in 2015. Courtney has accused Zach, who she divorced in 2016, of physically abusing her since 2009 and claims she told Urban’s wife, Shelley Meyer, about it when it was happening but Urban took no action. It wasn’t until July 23, 2018 that Zach was fired from his coaching position after being charged with criminal trespassing when he dropped his children off at Courtney’s home back on May 12. Here are five things about Urban that you need to know in the midst of what is now a pending investigation into the claims.

1.) His alleged lie was told at the Big Ten Media Days conference. When he took the podium at the event on July 24, he insisted that he had no knowledge of the alleged domestic violence situation concerning his former colleague, Zach, that was now making headlines. “2015 — I got a text late last night that something happened in 2015, and there was nothing. I don’t know who creates a story like that,” he said about the allegations.

2.) He is the one who fired Zach on July 23. At the conference, he said his decision to fire him after the trespassing charges from back in May, was carefully thought out and that although it was a “tough call” it was “in the best interest of our team.” When asked if the allegations from 2015 had any influence over the firing, Urban didn’t want to comment. “I’m not going to get into that,” he said. “A decision was made. The details I’m obligated to give, I gave. The decision was made, it’s time to move forward.”

3.) He is considered one of the best coaches in college football. Before serving as the head coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes, he served as head coach for the Bowling Green Falcons from 2001 until 2002, the Utah Utes from 2003 until 2004, and the Florida Gators from 2005 until 2010. He was awarded with the title of college football coach of the year by sportswriters and television commentators in the form of the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award and the Home Depot Coach of the Year award in 2004. His overall record as a head coach at the end of the 2009 season was 96-18 and his winning percentage of .842 back then was ranked first nationally among other active college football head coaches.

4.) He has been involved in sports since he was a teenager. In 1982, he was selected as a shortstop by the Atlanta Braves in the Major League Baseball Draft. He spent two seasons playing minor league baseball in the Braves organization before later playing defensive back at the University of Cincinnati. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Cincinnati in 1986 and then earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio State University.

5.) In addition to sports, he is passionate about and active in philanthropy. In 2008, he was co-chairman along with University of Florida head basketball coach, Billy Donovan, of an initiative meant to raise $50 million to support the Florida Opportunity Scholars Program. The scholarship was created to give more opportunities to first-generation students who had financial challenges. Urban was also one of the first people to donate to the Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin Family Scholarship which was created to benefit the Utah football program.