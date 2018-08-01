Johanna Konta: 5 Things About Tennis Star Who Gave Serena Williams Biggest Defeat Of Her Career

Johanna Konta did what some would say is the unthinkable — She defeated arguably thee best tennis player, ever, Serena Williams, on July 31! Check out 5 facts about Konta that will blow you away!

Johanna Konta, 27, stunned tennis fans everywhere on July 31, when she defeated arguably thee best tennis player, ever, Serena Williams, 36. Konta defeated Williams 6-1, 6-0 in a shocking opening-round victory at the WTA Silicon Valley Classic, which Konta said it “humbled” her to even be sharing the court with the likes of Williams. Now, the world has its sights set on Konta after she reached a whole other level of stardom after taking down her famed opponent. — Here’s five fast facts about Konta!

1. Johanna Konta is a Sydney, Australia native, who now lives in England. — She was introduced to tennis at an after-school program at the age of eight. Konta moved to the UK when she was just 14-years-old, and later switched her sporting allegiance from Australia to Great Britain after she became a British citizen in May 2012. Konta is known for her emphasis on offensive baseline play, however, she’s an all around incredible player. And, she’s also known for her killer serve, considered to be one of the best in the game.

2. Konta is the current British No. 1. — She has won three singles titles on the WTA Tour, as well as 11 singles and four doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit. Konta’s played in seven championships and won 119 career matches, according to her official player profile on Wimbledon. In late 2016, Konta’s ranking went from 150 to inside the world’s top ten, making her the first Briton to be ranked amongst the WTA’s top ten since Jo Durie, over 30 years ago. Also in 2016, she reached the semifinal of the 2016 Australian Open; she appeared in a quarterfinal appearance at the Rio Summer Olympics. In 2017, she won the Miami Open, and reached the semifinal at Wimbledon.

3. She has some pretty sweet endorsement deals. — Konta appears to have deals with Asics, Jaguar UK, and Nature Valley UK, just to name a few.

4. As for her interests off the tennis court? — She loves doing yoga, eating her favorite foods (ice cream, pizza, cheese, watermelon, and cherries), spending time with family, and, of course, “work,” aka, tennis. And, she’s got some pretty sweet style. Head over to her Instagram to see her fashion, some of which includes, cool leather jackets, trendy overalls, and amazing street style.

5. Konta is currently in a relationship. — Her Instagram contains photos with her partner, Jackson Wade, a photographer.