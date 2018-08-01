Isaac Kappy: 5 Things About The Actor Accused Of Choking Paris Jackson

Isaac Kappy has been accused of putting his hands on Paris Jackson and calling Seth Green a pedophile. But who is the curly-haired actor reportedly being investigated by the LAPD for threatening cops to a shootout?

Paris Jackson, 20, was reportedly the victim of a terrifying experience when Isaac Kappy allegedly tried to choke her at a game night party. The alleged incident took place about a month ago, according to TMZ, which also revealed on Aug. 1 that the actor is the target of an LAPD investigation. That’s because of something he allegedly tweeted on July 25. The tweet is no longer on his feed, but it reportedly warned that, “if you kill me or even try, it will rain .50 cals in the Hollywood Hills.” But who is Isaac and why is he accusing celebrities like Seth Green of being pedophiles?

1. Isaac’s film and TV credits include Thor and The Night Shift. The actor – who once appeared in an episode of Breaking Bad – is also a writer who has penned the film shorts, Time Cougars and The Surrogate.

2. He has also targeted director Steven Spielberg in a rambling YouTube video posted on July 26. During the clip, he alleged that the Oscar-winning director is a pedophile. Isaac also shockingly alleged that many Hollywood elites are into pedophilia. “At the top level, these people are just sick and psycho,” he said, according to the Santa Monica Observer. He added, “This is what’s sad about this. A lot of people are born into it.”

3. Isaac has allegedly bombarded Seth Green and his wife Clare Grant with letters. Police are reportedly investigating Isaac for allegedly harassing and stalking the couple. Despite accusing Seth of pedophilia, in the past he sent them gushing handwritten letters. In one, obtained by TMZ, he reportedly wrote, “First off, I need you guys to know that I love you very much and care about you deeply. Please know that I wouldn’t do anything to harm you.”

4. He claims to be helping victims of child abuse. He tweeted on July 28, “We are giving a voice to the voiceless. I have had so many victims reach out to me who are, for the FIRST time, feeling like their stories are important, that someone cares. Guess what? I CARE! Patriots care! You are not alone!!!”

We are giving a voice to the voiceless. I have had so many victims reach out to me who are, for the FIRST time, feeling like their stories are important, that someone cares. Guess what? I CARE! Patriots care! You are not alone!!! #WWG1WGA — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 28, 2018

5. In a Twitter thread posted on July 31 Isaac told his followers that he’s “NOT a perfect human being,” but is a flawed man who has “made mistakes.” He tweeted, “I have had sex with multiple women at the same time, I have done drugs (although I have never done heroin or meth), I have hurt people’s feelings etc. BUT WE ALL HAVE FLAWS. I am not a perfect hero. I am just a man that believes something very deeply and have answered the call.”