‘Teen Mom’s Tyler & Catelynn Celebrate 13 Years Together: We ‘Love Each Other Unconditionally’

While the rest of the ‘Teen Mom’ cast is caught up in drama and chaos, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are living their best lives, according to a romantic letter he wrote to his beloved wife!

“Life is really simple if you think about it,” Tyler Baltierra, 26, wrote in a touching open letter to his wife, Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell, 26, ahead of their wedding anniversary. “If you love something…fight for it. Sacrifice for it. Love it so much that it makes you want to love yourself in a way you never knew you were even capable of loving. It’s been 13 years together & that’s not because of luck or us not arguing or not getting upset with one another…that’s because everyday, we choose to love each other unconditionally, with all the flaws & all the baggage our past lives has given us.”

“We choose to listen to one another & be heard by one another,” Tyler added, captioning this picture of the two of them holding hands on The Dr. Oz Show. “We choose to confront our issues head on & fix them together. We choose to nurture our spiritual bond together & share lives ups & downs with one another. We are lovers in this life, so we can be soulmates in our afterlife. @catelynnmtv …You Are Beautiful. You Are Worthy. You Are Strong. You Are Safe…& I love you more than this realm will allow to express in all my desired ways”

How amazingly sweet! “Happily Ever After” really isn’t something many associate with the Teen Mom franchise, so it’s quite incredible to see Tyler make such a warm and romantic gesture to his wife. The two were wed in 2015, and recently, had to squash growing rumors of a possible breakup. In an April 2018 episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn admitted to Tyler that she was going back to rehab – and said that if he wanted to divorce her, she’d understand! Thankfully, Tyler stuck through and the marriage is stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, its business as usual for the Teen Mom stars. Jenelle Evans, 26, is battling Nathan Griffith, 30, over custody of their son, Kaiser, 4, after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorist during a case of road rage. Farrah Abraham is feuding with the new Teen Mom OG member, Bristol Palin. Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Javi Marroquin, is going to be a new dad with his new girlfriend, while Kailyn’s just chilling out with her new post-baby body.