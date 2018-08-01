Travis Scott Accused Of Being ‘Transphobic’ After Trans Model Gets Removed From Album Cover

A trans model was removed from Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ album cover and now, fans are furious! Some are even accusing the rapper of being ‘transphobic’!

Social media users were quick to notice that Travis Scott‘s Astroworld album cover was missing trans model Amanda Lepore, 50! She had previously shared a different version of the cover, which showed her bent over behind a purple couch, on social media, but she and fans soon discovered that she was edited out of the image before the final cover was released by the rapper on July 31. Upon learning about the change, Amanda told her followers, “It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott’s albulm cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted 💋❤️💄 #amandalepore #glamourgirl A girl can’t help it❗️Too distracting for the eyes ❗️Upstaged everyone in the photograph ❗️Oh well……….. I love @david_lachapelleand @travisscott ❗️Love and kisses 💋❤️💄.”

While Amanda seems to have no hard feelings over the cut, fans were more upset about the change. “Travis Scott’s album cover is one of the best I’ve personally seen in a while but him being transphobic by removing the legendary Amanda Lepore is disgusting. The good sis Caitlyn Jenner better tell her son in law something before I do because ima hurt his feelings,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added to the conversation, “amanda lepore was on the final shot for his album cover, and travis scott literally only photoshopped her out… and she wasnt even at the forefront to begin with, he’s just transphobic ;(.”

So what gives? Well, David LaChapelle, 55, who photographed the album cover said he didn’t make the choice to give Amanda the boot, but when asked by TMZ about it, he said, “[Amanda] just upstaged every one…[she] knows the T.” The photographer also “wanted to make it clear” that Travis’ choice to cut Amanda out had “nothing to do with hating”.

Pictured above is the final album cover that’s currently on Travis’ Instagram feed. Below is the original photo that Amanda posted — look closely towards the left, and you’ll see the platinum blonde that’s now gone MIA!

Personally, we love the cover with Amanda more, but she must have just been too hot to handle!