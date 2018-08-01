Tiffany Haddish Shares Shocking Story Of How She Was Raped At 17 By A Police Cadet

Tiffany Haddish reveals she was sexually assaulted by a police cadet as a teen in a shocking, new interview. The comedian details the harrowing experience that left her ‘in such messed-up place.’

Tiffany Haddish, 38, was raped by a police cadet at the young age of 17, she tells Glamour as the magazine’s September cover girl. “That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling,” the comedian and actress reveals in the candid interview. Haddish explains that she “reported the incident at the time, but still grapples with what justice would look like for her.”

“I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive,” The Last O.G. star continues. “You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me.” Despite the harrowing experience, Haddish is focused on trying to help other victims. “Me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan,” Haddish explains. “I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do — just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”

Years after the alleged sexual assault, Haddish says she had an encounter with another man whom she has claimed was physically abusive — her now-ex-husband, William Stewart. “The relationship got violent,” she writes in her 2017 memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, in the chapter titled, “Ex-Husband,” adding, “He choked the s–t out of me.” However, Haddish does not disclose Stewart’s name in the memoir. Her ex has since denied her claims, and filed a lawsuit against the comedian in May of 2018.

While Haddish focuses on helping others, she’s also got her sights set on building her own empire, and her inspiration? — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “I’ve been studying him a lot on YouTube and stuff. I’m like, If he can make $65 million, I can make $65 million too,” she admits. “I want to get on that Forbes magazine, not for the money, but to be an example to other foster youths that it don’t matter how low from the bottom you are, you can always rise to the top if you believe in yourself.”