T.I. & Tiny: Her Secret To Making Marriage Work Despite Nearly Divorcing ‘Several Times’

T.I. and Tiny Harris celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on July 31, but there’s a reason they’re still going strong. Here’s their key to staying together even when it’s difficult.

T.I. and Tiny Harris have officially been married for eight years, and they’re planning on being together for many, many more. Despite filing for divorce in 2016 and dealing with some relationship drama earlier this year, the couple are determined to make their marriage work.

“ Tiny has a secret to her long-lasting relationship and making it to another anniversary with T.I.,” a source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She still has a lot of love for the father of her children. She takes her vows seriously and Tiny never wants to leave her man.” The couple have three children together – Clifford Joseph III, 13; Major, 10; and Heiress, 2.

Asia’h Epperson. However, things were clearly resolved enough for Tiny to go out and Christian Louboutin shoes for her 43rd birthday in mid-July may have helped the “Whatever You Like” hitmaker out in the forgiveness department as well. Things got a bit rocky earlier this year after Tip was caught on camera slapping the butt of another woman, who has been identified as. However, things were clearly resolved enough for Tiny to go out and support her husband when he headlined the Pennsylvania Care Health and Wellness Fest in Philadelphia on July 28. Gifting his wife a brand new car and multiple pairs ofshoes for her 43rd birthday in mid-July may have helped the “Whatever You Like” hitmaker out in the forgiveness department as well.

“She feels like T.I. is her ride or die and she feels committed to stay with him until the end,” our insider explains. “They may have come close to divorce several times, but she attributes this anniversary to a lot of communication, love, respect and forgiveness. They still have great chemistry together, she is happy to still be married to T.I., and could not imagine life without him.” We couldn’t imagine them without each other either!