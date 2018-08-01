Tamar Braxton Turning To T.I. & Tiny For Help After She Accused Delta Airlines Of Racial Discrimination

Tamar Braxton is fuming about the lecture she received from a Delta Airlines pilot during her flight on July 28 and she’s turning to T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, for advice about the alleged racial incident.

Tamar Braxton, 41, is not backing down over her recent claim that Delta Airlines racially discriminated against her during her flight on July 28 and she’s turning to family and friends to help her know how to properly proceed with action from here. The singer’s sister Towanda Braxton, shared a video of Tamar being lectured by the pilot of her flight on her social media and also claimed that Tamar was discriminated against for “being black”. Two of the many people Tamar is now turning to for advice is none other than T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris. “Tamar is not going to just let this go, she’s furious at the way she was treated by Delta Airlines,” a source close to Tamar EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She feels that this was an obvious case of being discriminated against and she’s currently talking to people trying to figure out the most productive way of handling it. She’s been talking to different people in her circle, including Tiny and T.I. and asking for advice. T.I. has a lot of experience fighting for social justice so Tamar values his opinion.”

Tamar’s efforts may have to increase considering Delta claims the only reason for the lecture was because she wasn’t following by the airline’s rules and had nothing to do with her race. “Tamar’s taking this very seriously,” the source continued. “It’s very important to her that she makes the right move so she is taking her time but she has no plans to just let this slide.”

Since Tamar isn’t backing down, it will be interesting to see where things go from here. With racism being such a serious issue, her claim should definitely not be taken lightly. We’re not sure what kind of advice T.I. and Tiny are giving her but with everything they’ve been through, we’re sure they have some wise things to say!