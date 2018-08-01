Selena Gomez ‘Feels Helpless’ As Demi Lovato Remains In Hospital: She’s ‘Fighting Back Tears’
Selena Gomez has been struggling with her childhood BFF, Demi Lovato’s, alleged overdose. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Selena has been ‘fighting back tears’, worrying about Demi.
As we told you, Demi is still under care at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. And while many of her fans are hoping she enters rehab sometime soon, the best place for Demi to be right now is in the hospital. Another source told us, “She is constantly being monitored and the safest option is to stay in the hospital right now. It’s going to take a little time for her to get better and out [of the hospital]. She is working on getting back to a healthy state and then the decisions of going to rehab will be figured out. She will probably be in the hospital for at least the rest of this week.”
Selena, 26, has yet to release a statement on Demi’s condition or wish her well on social media, but she’s definitely praying for her good friend.