Selena Gomez ‘Feels Helpless’ As Demi Lovato Remains In Hospital: She’s ‘Fighting Back Tears’

Selena Gomez has been struggling with her childhood BFF, Demi Lovato’s, alleged overdose. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Selena has been ‘fighting back tears’, worrying about Demi.

Selena [Gomez] has been struggling with Demi [Lovato]'s condition and her extended stay in the hospital. It has really hit Selena hard. She has been thinking about Demi a lot and Selena finds herself fighting back the tears worrying about her," a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.com. Even though it's been over a week since Demi, 25, was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home, following a reported overdose on July 24, she still remains in the hospital due to alleged "complications". It's unclear what those complications may be, but a doctor who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY said they could be a result of Demi withdrawing from opiates

“Selena feels horrible that Demi is going through this challenging time and it scares her to think that her friend could be in so much pain. Selena has battled her own health issues over the years, so she knows how terrible it can be feeling stuck in the hospital. Selena wishes there was more she could do to help Demi. She feels helpless and is genuinely concerned for Demi. She is praying Demi will make a recovery,” our source adds.

As we told you, Demi is still under care at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. And while many of her fans are hoping she enters rehab sometime soon, the best place for Demi to be right now is in the hospital. Another source told us, “She is constantly being monitored and the safest option is to stay in the hospital right now. It’s going to take a little time for her to get better and out [of the hospital]. She is working on getting back to a healthy state and then the decisions of going to rehab will be figured out. She will probably be in the hospital for at least the rest of this week.”

Selena, 26, has yet to release a statement on Demi’s condition or wish her well on social media, but she’s definitely praying for her good friend.