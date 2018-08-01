FOB’s Patrick Stump Covers Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ With Unique Spin
What did we do to deserve this?! Patrick Stump has officially made our pop-punk dreams come true.
In a segment with SiriusXM, Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy delivered a killer cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry,’ and fans of both artists are loving it. The FOB frontman tried his hand at recreating the charting pop hit, and he put a completely new spin on it! The stripped down cover was done by Patrick solo style, with nothing but an acoustic guitar. While the other three band members were with him for the press visit, they left the room for the song, letting Patrick shine on his own for the epic cover. Let’s just say Patrick didn’t hold back on the vocals for the track. From the first note, Patrick belted them out full force, confidently commandeering the track and making it his own.
The anthem from Ariana’s upcoming album Sweetener, was just released in April, but Patrick sang the lyrics to the track like he had been rehearsing them for years! “I’ve actually never played this song ever,” Stump admitted before launching into the track. Ok, now we’re really impressed! Reactions to the emo spin of the Top 40 ballad were pure gold. “ugh legends supporting legends,” one fan tweeted after hearing the song.
THEN Ariana herself chimed in. Apparently the 25-year-old pop star is a former emo kid through and through, because she is totally fangirling over the fact FOB covered her! “also hello i cannot believe this happened / is real life i’m ….. not alive,” Ariana Tweeted. Considering that she has 121 million more followers than the rockers, and is arguably the most notable person in pop culture right now, the freakout was kind of adorbs.
also hello i cannot believe this happened / is real life i’m ….. not alive @falloutboy https://t.co/uq86i8kFRX
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2018
Patrick’s Ariana cover was so flawless, we wonder if the two will ever issue an official collaboration. Hey – we can dream!