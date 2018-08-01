FOB’s Patrick Stump Covers Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ With Unique Spin

What did we do to deserve this?! Patrick Stump has officially made our pop-punk dreams come true.

In a segment with SiriusXM, Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy delivered a killer cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry,’ and fans of both artists are loving it. The FOB frontman tried his hand at recreating the charting pop hit, and he put a completely new spin on it! The stripped down cover was done by Patrick solo style, with nothing but an acoustic guitar. While the other three band members were with him for the press visit, they left the room for the song, letting Patrick shine on his own for the epic cover. Let’s just say Patrick didn’t hold back on the vocals for the track. From the first note, Patrick belted them out full force, confidently commandeering the track and making it his own.

also hello i cannot believe this happened / is real life i’m ….. not alive @falloutboy https://t.co/uq86i8kFRX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2018

Patrick’s Ariana cover was so flawless, we wonder if the two will ever issue an official collaboration. Hey – we can dream!