Olivia Culpo, Iggy Azalea & More Celebs Who’ve Said Yes To Mesh Dresses

Sheer silhouettes are super on trend right now, and what better way to get into it than with mesh dresses? See pics of Olivia Culpo, Iggy Azalea, Kendall Jenner, and more stars who’ve stepped out in netted looks.

It seems that everyone is wearing something sheer these days. From see-through tops to netted skirts, there are plenty of ways to rock the trend. But one of our favorite takes on transparent clothing is mesh dresses. Whether you’re into wild looks like Miley Cyrus circa 2013, or you’re into sweeter silhouettes like Emma Roberts‘ cream netted and lace gown at the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2018 show in Paris, there are tons of options when it comes to taking on a mesh dress.

Olivia Culpo made a case for the see-through style in April 2018. She shared a photo on her Instagram account that showed her lounging on a couch, drink in hand, while wearing a sheer black dress with a glittery criss-cross design. The mesh overlay looked great over her opaque black bra and underwear set. The former Miss Universe brought the look together with strappy heels and a clutch.

Iggy Azalea also tried out a mesh look when she stepped out in Los Angeles in July 2018. The rapper looked chic in a black mesh top tucked into a thicker skirt. The see-through fabric gave a peek at a crop top and pair of black undies that she wore underneath.

Kendall Jenner proved mesh dresses have also earned a place on the red carpet. The supermodel turned heads when she arrived at the 2017 Met Gala wearing a bejeweled La Perla slip that left little to the imagination. From the sheerness of the dress, to the open back that revealed her matching black thong, to a wide cut-out across the front, there was no shortness of sex appeal about this stunning design. To see more ways that celebrities have rocked mesh dresses, check out our gallery above!