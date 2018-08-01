Meghan Markle’s Dad Sets Off Royal Crisis — The Queen May Be Forced To Intervene

When it comes to his daughter Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas Markle can’t seem to stop talking about her. Now his loose lips have reportedly prompted the royals to act. But how will they handle the awkward situation?

Thomas Markle’s embarrassing comments about his daughter Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have reportedly pushed the royals into action. Ever since he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the run up to Meghan and Prince Harry’s May wedding, the 74-year-old seems to have been talking non-stop to a variety of media outlets. But his latest outburst has triggered three “crisis meetings” at the senior level, according to British tabloid the Daily Mirror.

In a July 29 interview with The Mail On Sunday, Thomas slammed his 36-year-old daughter and her husband Prince Harry, 33, claiming that they have cut him out of their life. The retired Hollywood lighting director claimed he hasn’t spoken to the former actress in more than 10 weeks and even shockingly said the late Princess Diana would have “loathed” the way he’s being treated. But now sources claim that the royals have had enough and senior royal aides are trying to come up with a plan.

“Meghan is deeply hurt by what is happening and everything is being done behind the scenes to make sure her welfare is at the top of the agenda,” an insider told the Daily Mirror. “It’s an increasingly desperate situation and now it’s come down to three options being on the table.” The source claimed that Meghan could even directly ask her father to “stop hurting her.” Or a third party could “appeal to him to stop making such hurtful statements.” The other option would be “to cut him off completely in the hope he will stop.” But Meghan is between a rock and a hard place because, if she talks to her dad there’s no guarantee that he won’t share the details of their private conversations with the press. During a June 18 TV interview with Good Morning Britain, Thomas broke royal protocol by revealing his son-in-law’s views on political issues like President Donald Trump and Brexit. He has since given interviews to the U.K. newspaper The Sun on Sunday and frequently talks to TMZ, vowing to never stop talking until his daughter speaks to him.

It was mentioning her late mother-in-law’s name, however, that has reportedly “deeply embarrassed and hurt” the duchess, according to the Mirror. Now royal writer Phil Dampier warns that if something isn’t done soon, Queen Elizabeth herself may intervene. He said, “If this carries on I wouldn’t be surprised if the Queen herself gets involved and bangs a few heads together.”