Kylie Jenner Reveals She Sleeps In The Same Thing Every Night & It’s Pretty Sexy

Ever wonder what Kylie Jenner wears to bed every night? Well, she’s spilling all the details in this new interview — and, naturally, the attire is super sexy!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and her sisters teamed up for a new Calvin Klein shoot, released Aug. 1, and in the accompanying interview, the youngest sibling revealed that she wears her Calvins to bed all the time! “I wear Calvin Klein underwear to sleep every night,” she admitted. “So probably [that’s my favorite item from Calvin Klein].” She’s not the only one, either! Kim Kardashian also loves to lounge in her Calvins. “I live in [Calvin Klein] men’s underwear, like the boxer-briefs” Kim gushed. “I wear them every single day. I wear them to bed with a little bra top.”

This is the second family Calvin Klein shoot that the sisters have done together, and they all looked incredible in the pics, taken in March. At the time of the shoot, Kylie was a brand new mom, having given birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, just weeks earlier. “I don’t think being a mom changed me,” Kylie explained. “It just made me look at life a little differently and just value time.” Meanwhile, Kylie’s big sister, Khloe Kardashian, was just one month away from giving birth when the photos were taken, so her baby bump was on full display.

Kylie was actually a few months pregnant when the sisters shot their first Calvin Klein campaign, but she carefully hid her bump in all the pics (at the time, she wasn’t publicly commenting on her pregnancy). As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Kylie originally didn’t even want to participate in the first shoot, but ended up giving in at Kim’s urging.

“Kim assured Kylie that it would be okay if Kylie chose to keep her belly covered,” our source explained back in January. “As long as fans could see her pretty face. She convinced Kylie that she looked beautiful, and covering up her belly helped alleviate the anxiety.” Aww!