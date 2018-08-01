This Is How To Use The New Instagram Filter To Get Kylie Jenner’s Signature Plump Pout

If you’ve never tried a Kylie Lip Kit, here’s your chance. It’s fun, free, and you can do it on your phone right now! Here’s what to do!

Kylie Jenner reportedly gets $1 million dollars per paid Instagram post, and now, her cosmetics brand is partnering with the social media app for an Instagram story filter. When you go to post a story, choose the face filter icon on the right side. The KYLIE Cosmetics logo is the FIRST to pop up. It gives you 7 options to choose from. The first is a face filter that smooths and gives you long, full lashes, but keeps your lips the same color. It’s very pretty if I do say so myself!

The other six options are to try on some of her most popular Lip Kit shades — Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz. Candy K and Dolce were the first two shades EVER released, back in November 2015. Say No More is a super bright pink, and Shady is a denim blue. Boy Bye is a gorgeous purple while Glitz is a metallic gold. It’s fun that the shades she chose are not just pink and red — you can definitely be adventurous with no risk. Another great thing about this filter is that some fans have commented that the Lip Kit colors look totally different on different skin tones — now you can see exactly how a shade will look on you!

These makeup filters are super fun to play with — it’s the next best thing to trying on makeup at the store! But it’s fast and free, so check out the filter on Instagram right now!