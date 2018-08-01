Kylie Jenner Hopes She Doesn’t Hear A Peep Out of Tyga On Her 21st Birthday

Kylie Jenner turns 21 on August 10, and there’s one person she doesn’t want a ‘happy birthday’ message from. Here’s why Kylie hopes Tyga stays away on her birthday.

Turning 21 is a big deal, and Kylie Jenner is already planning for that milestone. But like any sane person, the lip-kit mogul doesn’t want her ex to be involved with her birthday in any way. “Kylie doesn’t want to see Tyga on her birthday,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to hear from him and she doesn’t want him to wish her ‘Happy Birthday’ on social media.”

The reality star has come a long way since she and the rapper ended their relationship in April 2017. Not only did she move on with Travis Scott, but they even welcomed a daughter, Stormi Webster, together. “She is in the next phase of her life and removed from who she was when she was with Tyga,” our insider explains. “It’s really important to her to go drama free for her birthday and having Tyga stay away from it is something she would really appreciate. She doesn’t expect him to reach out or anything. She’s happy with her life now and wants to continue to enjoy that and not think about the past on her big day.”

But just because Tyga isn’t welcome to celebrate his ex-girlfriend’s birthday on Aug. 10, doesn’t mean the rest of us are! The social media maven revealed the birthday collection her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics is launching in honor of her 21st. On July 31, Kylie shared a first look at the line on her Instagram stories. She’s said that it’s “the most personal collection I’ve done.” The collection, which drops on Aug. 6, consists of a pressed highlighter, an eyeshadow palette (with 21 shades of course), six matte lipsticks, a lip trio, three liquid shadows, three lip-kits, and a set of mini lip products. The line is also available to shop early on Aug. 1 at her Los Angeles pop-up shop.