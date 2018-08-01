Kristen Stewart Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Robert Pattinson’s Relationship With Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson was spotted making out with Suki Waterhouse in London, and as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, seeing her ex with another woman left Kristen Stewart feeling ‘hurt’ and upset!

Robert Pattinson, 32, pretty much confirmed he’s moved on from FKA twigs on July 28 when he kissed Suki Waterhouse, 26, after a screening of Mamma Mia 2. The pictures of the Twilight star smooching the model/actress left fans shocked, including Kristen Stewart. “Kristen still thinks about Robert all the time and kind of misses him too, in a weird way,” a source close to Kristen EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “so it makes her a little uncomfortable whenever she sees him dating someone new.”

“Despite everything,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “Kristen and Robert went through together, she still has strong feelings for him. Robert was a big part of Kristen’s life for many years so seeing him with Suki hurts.” Since Kristen herself has moved on – she’s been romantically involved with Stella Maxwell, 28, since 2016 – she “hopes Robert finds happiness but she doesn’t care to know or hear about it,” as the source says she simply “does not like seeing Robert looking in love with someone new.”

Like Edward and Bella, it seems that RPatz and KStew will forever be linked, even though they broke up in 2012. Since the break, Kristen has had a handful of high profile relationships with Alicia Cargile, French singer Soko and Anne Clark (AKA St. Vincent.) Kristen didn’t write off the possibility of falling in love with a man again, according to the food metaphor she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017. “Yeah, totally. Definitely… Some people aren’t like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'”

The two weren’t noshing on a grilled cheese when they reunited in June. The two both attended Lilly-Rose Depp’s 19th birthday party, giving Twilight fans all the feels. Robert thought it was “great” that these two finally got to a spot where they could be “friendly” in public again. But as for a possible romantic reunion? “That ship has well and truly sailed,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and those pictures of him smooching Suki definitely prove it.