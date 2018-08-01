Kim Kardashian Screams At Kourtney In Explosive ‘KUWTK’ Clip: ‘Get The F**k Out’

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have never had a fight like this. In this all-new ‘KUWTK’ season 15 preview, Kim blasts her older sister. She yells at Kourt to ‘get the f**k out’ and says she’s the ‘least interesting to look at!’

Tensions are high between the sisters in season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15. Kim, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, get into a nasty fight over a photo shoot in a jaw-dropping clip. Kourtney tells Kim that she’s leaving at 4 p.m. regardless of whether or not the shoot starts on time. Kim has a meeting at that time, and when Kourt says to have the meeting in the morning, Kim reaches her breaking point.

“No one wants you in the f**king shoot so get the f**k out of here. Get the f**k out of here and go. Get the f*k out of here and go. No one wants you in the f**king shoot. I’m planning it.” Kourtney remains calm, but adds that she said she didn’t want to be in the photo shoot. Kris Jenner, 62, backs Kim up saying, “You are annoying, Kourtney. You’re being annoying.”

Kourtney just doesn’t want everything to revolve around Kim’s schedule. Kim doesn’t care and continues to throw major shade at Kourtney: “Maybe it you had a business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f**king business but you don’t. So don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”

Kris adds that Kourtney just has a way of “rubbing people the wrong way.” She’s really rubbed Kim the wrong way. “She’s the least exciting to look at, so she can be out,” Kim continues. “She doesn’t do sh*t and doesn’t know what it’s like to actually have f**king work to do.” KUWTK season 15 premieres Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. on E!