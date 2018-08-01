Kim Kardashian Has No Plans To Stop Dieting Despite Weighing 119 Lbs: Her ‘Body Goals’ Revealed

Kim Kardashian’s on a mission! Though she’s at 119 pounds, she’s not done kicking ass at the gym. We’ve learned exclusively that she has ‘major body goals’ in mind!

After getting down to just 119 pounds, it would seem that Kim Kardashian finally achieved her ideal body. That’s not the case, though, according to a source close to Kim. She’s still working out to get the badass body of her dreams! There’s no doubt about it, Kim looks incredible. But there’s one thing she still doesn’t have, and she’s obsessed with getting it: a six pack!

“As great as Kim looks she’s still not satisfied with her body. She’s got major body goals and she plans to lose more weight,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She isn’t trying to get stick skinny; she just wants more definition in her abs. She’s never had six pack abs in her life and she really wants to achieve that goal. It’s not something she really ever thought she’d be able to have, but she feels unstoppable right now and very strong. She says she’s going to get her six pack no matter how long it takes.”

If anyone could achieve that goal, it would be Kim. She’s been extremely open with fans about her weight loss journey after having two kids. Counting from her heaviest, when she was pregnant with North West, she’s lost 60 pounds! It’s not that Kim thinks she should get skinnier when she’s already down to 119; she just wants that rock-hard stomach. A reasonable goal, which should satisfy the people who think she’s getting too thin, like sister Kendall Jenner, and Emmy Rossum, who compared her appearance to her own when she had an eating disorder. No worries, though — Kim’s doing this the healthy way!