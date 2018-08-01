This Easy At-Home Trick Is The Key To Kim Kardashian’s Bob Looking So Freaking Perfect

Kim Kardashian’s new bob looks like glass — it’s shiny and frizz-free and totally flawless! Now, her hairstylist is telling us his trick for getting her gorgeous look that you can copy at home!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is a hot mom with her new bob haircut, thanks to stylist Chris Appleton. He is a genius celeb hairstylist who works with Kim, as well as Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and more. He’s spilling his secrets for her perfect hair so you can copy her not-a-strand out of place look! “I’ve been getting a lot of questions about Kim Kardashian’s super sharp bob so I thought I would answer some! The inspiration was 90s swishy glass like-hair. I wanted to create a really intense shine and for the hair almost to look like a wig it was so perfect. I cut the hair shorter than we’ve ever done before, just underneath Kim’s jaw line, keeping the cut like blunt with no angle.”

Now for his styling tips: “Getting an intense shine was really important part of the look. I applied my favorite, Color Wow Dream Coat to wet hair and blow-dried using a large round bristle brush. Unlike the sleek styles we done in the past, I wanted the hair to have volume and kicked the ends under for that cute 90’s twist. I finished off with a drop of Color Wow Pop & Lock just to finish off the shine and lock in the style.” It looks amazing!

We think this new cut really suits her! You can see her gorgeous face, and the short style doesn’t detract from any outfit she might be wearing to show off her toned, 119-pound body!