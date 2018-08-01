Kim Kardashian’s Body Transformation ‘Skyrocketed’ Her Sex Drive: How Kanye’s ‘Benefitting’

Kim Kardashian isn’t just confident in her body, but her sexuality! We learned exclusively that Kim’s weight loss put her libido into overdrive, and Kanye’s REALLY happy about it!

ICYMI, Kim Kardashian‘s weight has dropped to 119 pounds, and her body is tight. Kim’s always been smoking hot, but she’s struggled with body confidence issues just like everyone else. Now, she’s at a place where she finally feels comfortable and sexy again, and it’s affecting her whole life for the better! Husband Kanye West is reaping all the benefits, a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told us EXCLUSIVELY:

“Now that Kim feels so confident about her body again her sex drive has skyrocketed,” the source said to HollywoodLife. “She’s putting in tons more effort with Kanye in the bedroom and is on a mission to get their sex life red hot again. She just went on a lingerie shopping spree and bought all new stuff and she’s back to scheduling private adults only time with him. Kanye’s totally benefiting in the bedroom from all her newfound confidence — he’s loving it.”

Lucky man! Kim’s feeling better than ever right now, even though sister Kendall Jenner was concerned that she was losing too much weight. But Kim’s been doing it the healthy way. She’s dieting, but not starving herself, and making sure to have a few treats here and there, a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kim has worked really hard to get down to 119 in a healthy way without starving herself,” the source close to Kim told us. “She eats a modified version of the Keto diet which includes low carbs and moderate proteins. She enjoys chicken, fish and other lean proteins mixed in with vegetables and super foods like blueberries with oatmeal for breakfast. The secret to her diet is the cheat day. Kim loves to indulge on the occasional sweets, fried chicken or even french fries, but only rarely and in moderation, she never goes overboard.”