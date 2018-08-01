Khloe Kardashian Goes Off On Mom & Body-Shamers: I’m ‘Completely Over’ It

There’s only so much shaming this new mom can take, and Khloe has had enough! Can you blame her? See what she had to say about all the back-to-work backlash!

What a clapback! Khloe Kardashian, 34, may be used to criticism — she is a Kardashian, after all — but everyone has a boiling point, and Khloe has reached hers. So what brought her over the edge? Both Mommy and body shamers! She took to Twitter on Tuesday night to rant about how “completely over” them she is. “Women who choose 2 take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you!” the mother of one wrote. “Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2 urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.” Know what that means? It sounds like Khloe is tuning out the haters once and for all, three months after giving birth to her baby girl, True Thompson. And we’re so proud of her!

It’s hard to ignore the negativity people throw your way, especially when it’s being done so publicly! In the past few months, Khloe has faced backlash for multiple things whether it’s going to the gym “too soon” after giving birth or not supporting True’s head correctly in a photo. She was even criticized for leaving her baby girl at home to attend a charity event, which just goes to show she really can’t catch a break! Mommy shamers have eagle eyes, and they’ve even gone after her for returning to work — even though the new mom was VERY clear about how sad she was to end her maternity leave. That’s why we’re living for this Twitter rant. It wasn’t all about fighting back, but it was about lifting up other women in the same boat!

“We are so hard on ourselves,” Khloe wrote. “Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing! You are worthy!” Whether you’re a momma or are just learning to love your bod, you have to admit she’s inspiring AF.

Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

We are so hard on ourselves 😩Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

Khloe is a great mom and we love that she isn’t letting anybody tell her otherwise! If she wanted our advice on raising her adorable baby girl, don’t you think she’d ask for it?