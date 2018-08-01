Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Flaunt Playful PDA Out In The Wide Open On Beach Date — See Pic

Well, look at this. Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes aren’t hiding their romance anymore. While they were out on a sweet beach date, the couple was spotted holding hands and sharing kisses on the sand.

Jamie Foxx, 50, and Katie Holmes, 39, have been notoriously secret when it comes to their romance, but none of that camera shyness was present on July 21 when the two took a day trip to Malibu, California, per Us Weekly. The two seemed completely oblivious to onlookers and photographers, as they goofed around. In between games of paddleball and what looked like beachside yoga, Jamie and Katie snuggled close. She even planted a kiss on his cheek. “They were not hiding their affection from anyone,” an eyewitness told the publication.

“They were totally engaged with each other,” a beachgoer told Us Weekly. “They were never on their phones. She had this incredible smile on her face. She looked smitten.” The two spent the day playing, PDA’ing and drinking champagne (they reportedly finished off a bottle while sitting on their beach blanket.) The two ended the day like any other lovers – by watching the sun set into the sea.

“Katie and Jamie care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that,” a source close to Jamie, told Us Weekly, when explaining why these two kept their romance on the DL. “They knew the second they stepped out together it would open the gates for criticism.” So, for five years, they let their romance grow out of the spotlight. “They got to know each other and see where they were headed.”

It hasn’t been a completely smooth ride for these two. Their relationship – which went unconfirmed for so long – was recently hit with a batch of breakup rumors. The two supposedly split over Katie’s “trust issues” – Us Weekly pointed out how Jamie was spotted dancing seductively with two women during a guys’ weekend at the end of June, for example – but a rep for her said the rumors were totally untrue. Katie added fuel to the fire by having lunch with Scott Eastwood, 32, on July 23, but now we all know that just two days before then, she was making out with her beau on the beach.

“When they’re together, it works, and when they’re not, their on their own. Katie’s smitten. It’s a relationship that works for her,” an Us Weekly source says. “Everything is contingent on their work schedules,” another source tells the publication. “Yes, they lead their separate lives, but they really are in love.”