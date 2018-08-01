Report
Has Kate Hudson Split From Danny Fujikawa In Last Leg Of Pregnancy? New Report Claims Yes
Uh oh! Just days before Kate Hudson is set to give birth, there could be trouble in paradise between her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.
Breakups are never easy, but to face one just before giving birth? That sounds near impossible. A new report says that is exactly what Kate Hudson, 39, will have to do when she welcomes her baby girl in the coming weeks. Kate was dumped by boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 38, just a short matter of time before she will be heading to the delivery room, according to Star magazine. “Kate was ready to welcome a daughter with her struggling musician beau, but has endured some major drama that’s left her questioning the future of her new family,” a source told the magazine. Ugh, if this report is true, Kate will be gearing up to be a single mom – again. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives of both stars for comment.
“Danny told her he couldn’t do this anymore. Kate was Devastated,” a source said to Star. Well – we don’t blame her! Kate just publicly announced her pregnancy back in April, and to have Danny bolt out in the last trimester would be mortifying. Apparently, the stress of their relationship has been physically making Kate sick. After she was unexpectedly rushed to the hospital several weeks before her due date, the source said, “Her friends think it’s the stress and uncertainty about the relationship that made her sick in the first place.” Poor Kate!
It was all smiles for Kate back when she decided share her big news with the world. Kate told fans via Instagram, and did it in the cutest way possible. In a video, she was seen with friends and family outside, getting ready to do a gender reveal with four large balloons. When they finally popped the balloons, and pink confetti flew out, Kate was ecstatic! The actress excitedly jumped for joy about the fact she was having a baby girl. “If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap,” she explained in the post. “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she added in the caption.
Given that Kate was also romantically linked with celebrity hunk Brad Pitt, while dating her current beau, we can’t help but wonder if talk of a fling contributed to the issues between her and Danny. Only time will tell what the road ahead looks like for the couple, but we just hope Kate isn’t going it solo for the rest of her pregnancy!