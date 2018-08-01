KarJenners Team Up For Another Calvin Klein Ad: See Khloe’s Baby Bump & Kylie’s Post-Baby Tummy

The Kardashian-Jenners are back with another Calvin Klein underwear and jeans campaign! The sisters modeled the brand’s Fall 2018 collection, which was taken shortly after Kylie gave birth and while Khloe was still pregnant.

Hey, remember when the Kardashian and Jenner women all got together and posed for Calvin Klein and fans everywhere tried to spot Kylie Jenner‘s baby bump behind strategically placed blankets? Well, great news! The sisters are back with the brand for its Fall 2018 jeans and underwear campaign!

But unlike last time, the lip-kit mogul’s stomach is on full display. Because, well, at this point she had nothing to hide. Since she’d already given birth to Stormi Webster at the time the photos were taken, she was no longer shielding her pregnancy from the world. So, instead, we all get to peep her early post-baby body, which is honestly super fit. Kylie showed off her flat stomach in a white sports bra that featured the designer’s name on the band and a pair of high-waisted jeans. She also rocked a denim jacket, which was kept open. In one shot, she even holds one of the blankets she used to hide her bump in the last campaign, but holds it away from her so it doesn’t cover her in any way.

There’s one sister who was pregnant for the last campaign and this new one, though. When their last ads dropped in January, Khloe Kardashian was already expecting, but it was incredibly hard to tell since she wasn’t showing yet when the photoshoot went down. However, for this new set of images, the Revenge Body host’s pregnant belly is on full display in a pair of white underwear and a matching sports bra.

Of course, Kylie and Khloe aren’t the only siblings in the Calvin Klein campaign. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, as well as the fam’s resident supermodel Kendall Jenner, also posed in denim and undies. The two oldest sisters primarily posed in the underwear, with Kourt throwing on a pair of jeans for the group pic. Kendall, on the other hand, was seen in a double denim look throughout the spread.