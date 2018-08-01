23 Sexy Pics Of KarJenner Boyfriends & Husbands Shirtless: Younes Bendjima, Ben Simmons, & More

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies sure know how to reel in hunks as their husbands and boyfriends. We’ve got sexy shirtless pics of Ben Simmons, Younes Bendjima and more.

The Kardashian Jenner women have hot taste in men, and fortunately they love to go shirtless to show off their chiseled physiques. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is the luckiest by far as boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, is a model and has such a sculpted torso. He’s got six-pack abs, broad shoulders and the couple loves to go on sexy vacations where he gets to show off his gorgeous, shirtless body. The pair just spent two weeks yachting off the Italian coast where they were swimming and frolicking on boats and oh man, Younes is too hot for words. Kourt’s baby daddy and ex Scott Disick, 35, is far more modest. He’s rarely seen shirtless and when he is its only to take swims in the ocean during vacations.

Kendall Jenner sure can pick ’em as well. She always goes for NBA stars and her boyfriends always look sexy shirtless. Her current beau Ben Simmons, 22, of the Philadelphia 76ers is not at all shy about showing off his professional athlete physique, posting plenty of shirtless workout pics on his Instagram account. Same goes for the 22-year-old model’s ex Blake Griffin, 29. They split up in early 2018 after he was traded from the LA Clippers to the Detroit Pistons, and he too is a shirtless stud. He posts pics of his muscled physique on his social media accounts, usually after practice or a workout.

Like her younger sis, Khloe Kardashian has always dated NBA players. She was married to former LA Laker Lamar Odom, 38, and during their union the couple created the unisex fragrance Unbreakable. They were featured in ads for the product cuddling each other shirtless in 2011. Their marriage proved to be breakable, divorcing for good in 2016. Now Khloe’s with boyfriend of nearly two years and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA star loves going shirtless to show off his six-pack abs and tattooed torso, whether they’re on vacation or simply hitting the gym as a couple.

Kim Kardashian had her own NBA star husband Kris Humprhies, 33, marrying him in 2011 yet filing for divorce just 72 days after their wedding. He’s still a hunk shirtless, as in addition to basketball, Kris is a skilled surfer. He loves to show off pics on his Instagram of his tight bod in nothing but swim trunks while he’s hanging 10. Kim quickly moved on to dating baby daddy and future husband Kanye West in 2012. Yeezy, 41, isn’t really the shirtless type, though in his younger days he did show off more flesh.

The baby of the family Kylie Jenner, 20, has always preferred rappers to athletes. She was with Tyga, 28, for almost three years, splitting for good in March of 2017. When she was with him he wasn’t all that buff but ever since their breakup he started hitting the gym hard and now he’s absolutely ripped! The “Ayo” singer has a chest and full arm sleeves of tattoos, but they still can’t cover up his muscles when he shows of his shirtless frame in Instagram pics. Kylie’s current man and baby daddy Travis Scott, 26, is also yoked. While he doesn’t go shirtless very often when he does watch out. The guy has a super fit frame that he normally hides under hoodies. We’ve got all the pics of shirtless Kar-Jenner boyfriends and husbands, right here.