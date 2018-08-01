Is Justin Bieber Shading Shawn Mendes In ‘No Brainer’ Song Lyrics? — Fans Take Sides

Before Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin, she was linked to Shawn Mendes. Now, some fans think the Biebs is totally slamming Shawn in his new song lyrics!

“Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no brainer,” Justin Bieber sings on his new song with DJ Khaled, “No Brainer.” The track came out on July 27, and after inspecting the lyrics, fans thought this line could totally be Justin’s way of throwing shade at Shawn Mendes. After all, just weeks before Justin got back together with Hailey Baldwin in May, she attended the Met Gala with Shawn. Before that, they were rumored to be dating for months! Both Hailey and Shawn have denied that their relationship was romantic, but it didn’t stop fans from talking about this potential song lyric diss.

However, there seems to be majorly mixed opinions about whether or not Justin was referring to Shawn. “Imagine reaching that hard for a storyline?” one fan asked. “Justin doesn’t need to diss people to top the charts.” Another added, “No Brainer isn’t about Justin shading Shawn Mendes. It’s just a song! Some fans are just literally trying to find ways to start a fan war.” On the other end of the spectrum, though, many Shawn fans spewed hate at the Biebs, assuming the lyric was about their beloved pop star.

“Hey @JustinBieber you need to grow tf up and stop shading including my bby Shawn,” someone tweeted. “”No Brainer” more like “No life.” ILY Justin but it needs to stop rn or else I’m done.” Someone else wrote, “Why would someone ever diss Shawn especially when he’s a fan of you? RIP Bieber your reputation is over.”

@justinbieber throwing shade at our man @ShawnMendes 😒 He better hope not… #nobrainer — Lost in Scotland (@canadianshawn21) July 30, 2018

I saw an article saying “is no brainer about shawn mendes?” Like really.. do they need to try to ruin everything? There’s no beef between Justin and Shawn and it’s DJ Khaleds song as well why would they make it all about Shawn 🙄🙄 so annoying — kenna🚫🧠 (@therealestjdb) July 31, 2018

Since Hailey and Justin got together, Shawn has said nothing but supportive things about them publicly. “I texted Hailey the day of and I said congrats,” he said in one interview. “That’s what it is. I think everybody wants there to be more — there’s not.” It certainly seems like any drama here is strictly fan-created!