Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whether She’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Split From Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight. In an interview with ‘InStyle,’ the actress opens up about the misconceptions surrounding her and Justin Theroux’s separation and how she really feels about the split.

It’s been nearly six months since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they had separated after two years of marriage, and now the actress is getting even more candid about the rumors that have come out of their split. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken,” Jen explained in an interview for InStyle‘s Sept. 2018 issue.

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” she said, adding, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

The Friends star also addressed the idea that she “refuses” to have a baby by pointing out that women don’t need to bear children in order to live fulfilling and happy lives. “There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate,” she told the magazine. “Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

Jennifer and Justin announced in February that they had decided to split after spending seven years together. In a joint statement given to HollywoodLife at the time, the couple said: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”