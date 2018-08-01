Jennifer Aniston, 49, Shows Off Sexy Body On First Mag Cover After Split From Justin Theroux

Jen looks hot, hot, hot for ‘InStyle’, showcasing her long legs and her cleavage on two amazing covers — revenge body, anyone? See her looking ageless in the photo shoot by clicking below!

Jennifer Aniston graces the September 2018 cover of InStyle magazine, showing off her long legs and rocking sexy, wavy hair. Inside, she talks about impossible beauty standards and her new favorite workout. Jen plays a pageant queen in her upcoming movie Dumplin’ and spoke about the pressures on women to be perfect. “You know, a swimsuit body is a body in a swimsuit, no matter what that body is. It’s time to just stop thinking beauty is in the shape of a size 4 and the right butt size and the right waist size and the right measurements. It’s just old. We’ve done it. We’ve been there. Let’s move on.”

But she does stay in shape, thanks to her new favorite workout: boxing. “Last year I discovered boxing, and I love it. I have this trainer named Leyon, who I believe hung the moon. It’s the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga. There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike. It’s amazing.” She continued, “Boxing is a great way to get aggression out. You get a mental release of all this crap you’re taking into your ears and eyes every day and have little fantasy moments imagining who you’re actually punching. I’m just grateful it’s not actually the person, even though there’s one person. You know what I mean. It’s all good.”

Jennifer’s hair was styled by her longtime friend and stylist Chris McMillan using Kérastase, and her makeup was done by Gucci Westman.