Jennifer Aniston Confesses She ‘Fantasizes’ About Rebooting ‘FRIENDS’

It’s been 14 years since ‘Friends’ aired its final episode, and we’re STILL begging for a reboot! — And, we’re not alone! Jennifer Aniston admits she’s talked with her co-stars about a potential reunion! In fact, she ‘fantasizes’ over it!

Jennifer Aniston, 49, seems to be all in for a Friends reboot and we’re officially freaking out! “Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know,” she tells InStyle. “So many shows are being successfully rebooted,” the actress, who became a household name as Rachel Green, adds.

Aniston stuns on the cover of the magazine’s September issue, where she’s interviewed by her friend and Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife, Molly McNearney. After McNearney asks about a potential Friends return, (which as you can see Aniston did not shut down), Aniston reveals that there’s one cast member who would need convincing if the show were to ever get a reboot. “I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore,” she admits. “But maybe we could talk him into it. Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.” — Um, we are SO here for that! LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on the hit NBC sitcom, got his own spinoff titled Joey.

Despite her fantasies about a Friends reunion, Aniston admits there are times when she thinks about quitting acting all together. “I’ve never been someone who knows how to answer, ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?'” she says. “I do know that lately I’ve had moments. The world we’re in is so challenging right now, the scrutiny, the way people interact. There’s just bad behavior around us a lot. There have been moments when I would just love to get out of Dodge and move to Switzerland — or somewhere — and start anew. Just have this sh-t behind me. Does it really matter? Are we really doing anything? What is my life’s purpose? Every seven years I try to sum up what I am doing and what I want to make my focus.”

Jennifer Aniston covers In Style magazine’s September 2018 issue.

Aniston, who’s known for keeping her love life private, gets candid about her recent divorce to actor, Justin Theroux, 46. “First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” she begins, adding, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. Aniston explains: “No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.” Aniston and Theroux were together for seven years, and married for two, before announcing their separation in February 2018.