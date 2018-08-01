Diane Kruger Slammed For Fat Shaming After Posting Meme Of Heavyset Shirtless Man : See Pic

Diane – you’re better than this! The model turned actress tried to make a funny on Instagram but clearly, her humor fell flat, as her fans turned on her like that.

Diane Kruger, 42, celebrated her birthday with what was meant to be a comical Instagram post, but fans were NOT having it. “Thank you all for all the kind birthday wishes,” Diane said in her b-day post. “This is how I feel today after A LOT of cake.” The caption coincided with a photo of a shirtless man lying in the grass, but Diane’s followers were quick to label the photo as fat shaming, and were not afraid to make their opinions heard. “Bodyshaming/Fatshaming is so cruel. You talk so much about love, gratitude and how awesome life is, maybe you could rethink the “funny jokes” you make. This is not funny and it’s not acceptable,” one follower said. Diane’s off-color joke clearly missed the mark.

Some of Diane’s followers even went as far as to unfollow her. ‘Unexpectedly unpleasant photo. It’s not funny. And it’s sad that you are also subscribed to this terrible profile and give it a advertising. I unsubscribe from you, I’m sorry,” one fan said. “Shame on you for that using that picture smh,” said another. Despite the ruthless backlash, Diane still hasn’t deleted the post, nor has she made comment on it.

Hopefully fans can forgive Diane’s momentary lapse in judgement. The In The Fade actress probably has a lot on her mind right now between being pregnant, and working late night shoots in Israel. In a July 31 Instagram post, Diane opened up about missing her boyfriend and dad-to-be, Norman Reedus. “Wish you were here,” Diane captioned her post, before tagging her partner. The couple first confirmed they were expecting back in May, after months of fan speculation. This will be Diane’s first child, while Norman is already the proud father of son Mingus Lucien Reedus.

While Diane may have been insensitive in her Instagram post, some fans still have love for her. “I love your sense of humor! Happy birthday!!! Sorry for all the sensitive sally’s on here that have to take your post so personally,” one user said. Well – it looks like there’s a true few who think Diane can do no wrong. HollywoodLife has reached out to Diane’s representatives for statement.