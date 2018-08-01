Is Denise Richards Joining RHOBH? New Report Say She’s Ready To Join The Cast

Just when it seemed like ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ had reached peak drama, another woman is reportedly being thrown into the mix! That’s right — Denise Richards might be the hit show’s next new face. We’ve got all the details on her return to reality TV!

Well, this is a career move we didn’t see coming. Even though Denise Richards, 47, hasn’t done reality TV since her 17-episode run of Denise: It’s Complicated in 2008 and 2009, she just might be on her way back. And not just in any role — Charlie Sheen‘s ex has reportedly joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Star. “They need someone to kick up the drama and will definitely pit her against some of the other ladies,” an insider told the magazine. If you ask us, that show’s got enough drama for the entire state of California, but if they want to crank up the cattiness, we aren’t complaining! And with cast members like Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer, and Lisa Rinna probably returning for the show’s ninth season, that is sure to be the case.

“Lisa won’t take kindly to anyone trying to push her off her throne, and Camille may see Denise as a threat. It’s liable to get nasty!” the source continued. So why make this move to Bravo all of a sudden? While Denise had quite the acting career at one point — she was even a memorable guest-star on Friends and Seinfeld — she isn’t as familiar of a face on the silver screen as she used to be. “Denise could really use the money,” said the magazine’s inside source. And since so many of Denise’s recent acting roles have been playing ‘herself,’ we think she’s got this in the bag. “Denise has the kind of lavish lifestyle and gorgeous looks that make her a perfect Housewife,” the source continued. She’s also no stranger to drama! After a messy split from Charlie Sheen that ended in a restraining order, we think she can handle the other housewives.

And the fact that the actress just managed to sell her home in Hidden Hills at the end of July? It’s all falling into place!

HollywoodLife reached out to Denise Richard’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.