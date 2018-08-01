Demi Lovato Fought To Stay Sober Every Single Day For The Last Six Years, Friend Says

Demi Lovato reportedly struggled with sobriety far before her recent alleged overdose. Demi, according to a longtime friend, had to battle her demons ‘every single day.’

After revealing her problems with drug addiction in 2010, Demi Lovato, 25, achieved sobriety and fought her way to career success with chart-toppers like “Confident” and “Skyscraper”. While she spoke openly about her sobriety and the milestones she hit along the way — like being six years clean this past March — privately, she was reportedly struggling, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE. HollywoodLife reached out to Demi Lovato’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.

“Demi never wanted to be a role model. Her sobriety over the last six years was a fight every single day,” the source, described as a “longtime friend,” told PEOPLE. “After she finally got clean, her team was very hard on her and treated her like she was a kid. It’s so hard to have all these eyes on you all the time. She is so young and she also has a very rebellious personality. She wasn’t drinking or using at first, but she’s even said herself that she can’t be in a [party] environment. She thought she could handle it, but it’s a very slippery slope.”

Demi, as a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, has realized that addiction is a disease, and she isn’t going to let falling off the wagon destroy her life. She can get through this! “Demi is trying her best to not be too hard on herself right now, she knows that addiction is a disease, and that it is something she is going to have to battle for the rest of her life,” the source said. “Demi is so grateful to have so many loving people around her that care so much about her. She knows how lucky she is, she’s determined to get her life back on track, and be sober again.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.