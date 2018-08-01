Demi Lovato’s Loved Ones Will Cut Her Out Of Their Lives If She Doesn’t Go To Rehab: ‘She Could Die’

Demi Lovato could risk losing everyone close to her if she doesn’t seek treatment following her alleged overdose. We’ve got details on how her family and team will cut her out of their lives if she doesn’t go to rehab.

Rehab only works if an addict decides they want help. Demi Lovato hasn’t made the decision yet whether or not she wants to see treatment following her July 24 alleged drug overdose. She’s been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in LA after being revived by paramedics with the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan. Now a week later, TMZ reports that members of her team and others close to her are going to cut her out of their lives if she doesn’t seek treatment. The site reports that the 25-year-old’s alleged OD was so bad she was near death at one point and that her team desperately wants to send her straight to a live-in rehab facility directly from the hospital.

One person who works for Demi told the site that they will quit if she doesn’t check herself into a facility. As the source said, “She could die if she doesn’t, and that’s not going to be on my watch that we did nothing.” Her longtime manager Phil McIntyre parted ways with the singer several months ago, allegedly because of her relapse after six years of sobriety. The site reports he was part of a group that staged an intervention for the singer before her alleged OD, but that she refused their pleas to seek help.

TMZ adds that the chances are improving that Demi will go to a rehab facility. Their source says that the alleged overdose and the complications from it that have left her still hospitalized eight days later scared her and was a real wake up call that she needs treatment. Demi was six years sober after battling cocaine and alcohol addictions in her teens, but reportedly fell off the wagon big time several months ago. In June she revealed her relapse to fans in the song “Sober.” She’s been visited in the hospital by her mom, sisters and ex boyfriend, “love of her life” Wilmer Valderrama, 38, has stopped by several times to check on Demi and see how she’s doing. Hopefully seeing how many people care about her will spur Demi to get the help she needs.