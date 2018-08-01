Demi Lovato’s ‘Apologetic’ To Her Parents & Sisters About Overdose & Promises To Get Help

Demi Lovato is feeling extremely bad about the worries her recent overdose has caused her family and she’s already making them promises to get help to prevent something so terrible from happening again.

Demi Lovato, 25, may have been having a hard time staying sober, which is most likely what led to her recent overdose, but she’s not letting the difficulties of addiction stop her from feeling bad about the stress it’s been causing her family. “Demi has been apologetic to her parents and family about her relapse and overdose,” a source close to Demi EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “She feels horrible at her situation. Her overdose was a mistake and she did not intend to take too much of anything. The last thing she wanted was for this, to end up in the hospital, worrying everyone that loves and cares for her.”

Demi’s remorse about her overdose is understandable considering how dangerous is was. Although she luckily made it through, she still has a long way to go to be in the clear. “She is still recovering,” the source continued. “It will be a long, painful, difficult road for her as she continues to get the toxic chemicals to leave her system. She has already begun to make promises about getting more professional help. She feels demoralized after her embarrassing ordeal and never wants to feel this way again.”

It turns out Demi making a full recovery and going to rehab may prevent her close loved ones from cutting her off. A recent report claims that if the singer doesn’t follow through with her promise of getting treatment after her hospital release, some people close to her are ready to leave. Although brutal, perhaps an intervention of tough love is exactly what Demi needs to stay clean. Since her overdose on July 24, Demi’s been in the hospital for over a week due to complications. We continue to wish her well in her recovery.