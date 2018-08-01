I Lived Like Jennifer Aniston For The Day & It Was The Best Day Ever

Turns out living like a celebrity is pretty amazing. Champagne, caviar, black cars? Check, check, check. Here’s a look inside my day living like Jen.

I spent the day living like Jennifer Aniston and let me just say, she’s got it made. Here’s how I lived liked a celeb, copying everything from her $6 moisturizer to her favorite first-class flight. I woke up and washed my face with Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub. It’s gentle, smells fresh, and left my skin feeling amazing. Then I chugged a bottle of smartwater — very Hollywood. I grabbed another bottle before heading out to a yoga class. I tried to center myself but I’m not much of a Yogi. Next I ordered breakfast — avocado toast with an egg — a favorite of Jen’s and honestly not much of a stretch from my normal life. That was all pretty routine, and easy for anyone to imitate.

But here comes the doozy. I got to fly Emirates, just like Jen. When you fly first or business class, a black car and chauffeur picks you up and brings you to the airport. Once your get there, there are VIP lines for checking in, security and boarding. The recently renovated JFK lounge is stocked with a ton of free food and drinks. On the plane, there is an incredible staff of 29 there to help you with anything you may need. I was offered a glass of champagne right away — business class gets unlimited Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label and first class gets Dom Pérignon. Actually, Emirates is the biggest client of Dom Pérignon in the world! There was a multiple page menu of delicious food as I flew to Dubai, UAE. I was able to sleep and stretch out in my lay-flat bed (with a mattress on top of my seat)! When I woke up from my nap, I checked out the bar area, when you can get any cocktail you can imagine. Plus, there are snacks like macaroons, baklava, warm pretzels, cheese, fruit, and more hot food on request.

Did you know that there is a shower spa on board the amazing, double-decker plane? With a first class seat, you get to book a 30 minute session to lounge and refresh in the “spa”, and take a 5 minute shower. In the middle of the sky — insane! The floors in the shower are heated for extra comfort. Again, the customer service on Emirates is unlike any other airline. Without asking, I was basically offered a wine flight of the 4 award-winning wines in business class (first class has 12 options). When I got up for the restroom, empty glasses magically disappeared and I had a bottle of Evian water waiting for me.

Once I got to Dubai, I got a VIP tour of the Catering facility, and the operation was so impressive. Emirates makes 120 million meals a year for 500 departures a day. Omelets in all classes, even economy, are handmade — 30,000 a day! Emirates is changing the look and feel of “airplane food” — I seriously was eating and drinking like a Queen on that flight, just like Jen!